Shehbaz gets transit remand extension till November 6

October 31, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been granted an extension in his transit remand till November 6. He will have to appear before the accountability court on November 7.

Shehbaz asked for transit remand because he could not keep travelling between the NAB office in Lahore and Islamabad, where he has to attend National Assembly sessions. He had initially requested an extension till November 9.

He said he is not ill but has severe back pain and cannot travel so much.

NAB has physical remand of the PML-N president till November 7, after which he will be presented before an accountability court.

 
 
 

