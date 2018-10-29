Shehbaz and Zardari enter National Assembly together as session resumes

Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session.The PML-N leaders had boycotted the session after the National Accountability Bureau failed to bring Shehbaz on time. The PML-N president is in custody for his involvement in Ashiana housing scam.The leaders recorded their protest and walked out of the session.Shehbaz was in his chamber. “NAB didn't want me to bring me here,” he said.Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Ali Muhammad Khan are trying to convince the opposition.