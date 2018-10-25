Shahid Masood flees court to escape arrest in PTV corruption case

October 25, 2018

Photo: file

A special court rejected an application filed by anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood for pre-arrest bail and ordered the authorities to arrest him in the PTV corruption case.

However, the anchorperson fled the court and could not be arrested.

Masood, the former PTV chairperson, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of funds worth Rs38 million.

According to the FIA, Masood allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 
 
 

