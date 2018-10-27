Shahid Masood asks court to bar FIA from arresting him

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood has approached the Islamabad High Court to seek pre-arrest bail in the PTV corruption case.

In his petition, the anchorperson urged the court to bar the FIA from arresting him.

Masood, the former PTV chairperson, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of funds worth Rs38 million.

According to the FIA, Masood allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

On October 25, a special court in Islamabad had dismissed his application for pre-arrest bail and ordered the officials to arrest him.

However, the anchorperson fled the court and he is still at large.