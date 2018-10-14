Seven workers injured after ship catches fire in Gadani

A ship caught fire at the Gadani Shipbreaking yard injuring seven workers. Two are in critical condition.

The workers have been shifted to Karachi for treatment.

The fire broke out in a ship in Plot 10, the vice-chairperson of the shipbreaking yard, Ghani Seth told SAMAA Digital.

He said the fire has not been controlled yet and no fire brigade vehicles have arrived.

He said the fire broke out even though they took safety measures at the yard.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.