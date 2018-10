Seven terrorists were killed in a retaliatory fire by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan, said a statement on Oct 2, Tuesday from the ISPR.

Three terrorists were injured.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists from across the border raided a Pakistani border post in North Waziristan.

The army suffered no casualties, the ISPR said.

On September 22, at least nine terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan. Seven soldiers, including a captain, were martyred.