Seven people, including six students, were killed after a passenger bus collided with a school van near Salim Interchange in Bhalwal, Sargodha.

Four students are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Bhalwal’s Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The students belong to the Punjab Girls College, Bhalwal.

The police said that the accident, which occurred at 8am, was caused by speeding. Enraged protesters set the bus on fire.

The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is under way.