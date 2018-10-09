Senior NAB officials reshuffled as government steps up anti-corruption drive

The federal government reshuffled on Monday the senior officials of the National Accountability Bureau as it steps up its drive against corruption.

NAB DG Abid Javed has been transferred to Balochistan. Earlier, he was posted at the NAB headquarters. Altaf Bhawani will now serve as Islamabad NAB DG.

Farooq Awan, who was earlier working as Islamabad NAB DG, has been asked to take charge of Karachi division, meanwhile, Sukkur NAB Director Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi and Additional Director Lahore Ghulam Safdar have been asked to report to the NAB headquarters.

The government also appointed Justice (retd) Asghar Haider as prosecutor general. Additional prosecutor general and deputy prosecutor general have also been changed. The reshuffling comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the anti-graft body needs to do more.

The NAB arrested the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday over his involvement in Ashiana housing scam.

The accountability bureau also summoned Shehbaz’s son, Salman Shehbaz, to its Lahore office on October 10, Wednesday. Salman is accused of possessing assets beyond his known source of income.