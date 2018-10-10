Senate in uproar after Fawad Chaudhry declines to apologize to Mushahidullah

The ongoing spat between Fawad Chaudhry and Mushahidullah Khan once again disrupted a session of Senate.

The series of arguments started after the information minister accused the PML-N senator of giving employment to his four brothers in Pakistan International Airlines.

Their argument intensified after Chaudhry was asked to leave the Senate on October 4. He had declined to apologise to the Opposition.

The Opposition leaders asked Chaudhry to apologise on Wednesday. He said he would after placing some facts in front of the house. Chaudhry remarked that Mushahidullah’s brothers Majidullah, Rashidullah, Sajidullah, and Muttillah were given appointments they did not deserve.

Chaudhry said that he would not apologise because it was not a crime to call a thief a thief.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the house cannot be run like this. “You cannot talk about a member of the house in such a manner,” he said.

Senator Raza Rabbani said that he has been a part of the Senate for the last 26 years. “Not once have I ever seen such an episode.” He remarked that such instances seek to create chaos and divide the Opposition. “It doesn’t suit the government to ruin the decorum of the house.”