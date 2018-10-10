Senate in uproar after Fawad Chaudhry declines to apologize to Mushahidullah

October 10, 2018

The ongoing spat between Fawad Chaudhry and Mushahidullah Khan once again disrupted a session of Senate.

The series of arguments started after the information minister accused the PML-N senator of giving employment to his four brothers in Pakistan International Airlines.

Their argument intensified after Chaudhry was asked to leave the Senate on October 4. He had declined to apologise to the Opposition.

The Opposition leaders asked Chaudhry to apologise on Wednesday. He said he would after placing some facts in front of the house. Chaudhry remarked that Mushahidullah’s brothers Majidullah, Rashidullah, Sajidullah, and Muttillah were given appointments they did not deserve.

Chaudhry said that he would not apologise because it was not a crime to call a thief a thief.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the house cannot be run like this. “You cannot talk about a member of the house in such a manner,” he said.

Senator Raza Rabbani said that he has been a part of the Senate for the last 26 years. “Not once have I ever seen such an episode.” He remarked that such instances seek to create chaos and divide the Opposition. “It doesn’t suit the government to ruin the decorum of the house.”

 

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Accountability will continue, Fawad Chaudhry tells protesting Opposition

October 10, 2018 6:08 pm

PIA share trading suspended for 90 days

October 10, 2018 12:17 pm

Dr Farrukh Saleem appointed spokesman on economy and energy affairs

October 9, 2018 11:43 pm

NAB summons Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, yet again

October 9, 2018 7:56 pm

Pakistan’s foreign reserves will last for only 1.5 months: Fawad Chaudhry

October 9, 2018 4:09 pm

Notices for PTI ministers for by-poll campaign violation

October 6, 2018 5:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.