Security guard killed during Faisalabad robbery attempt

October 8, 2018




A security guard was killed during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad on Monday.

The two armed robbers travelling on a motorcycle opened fire on a car that was delivering Rs0.7 million to a private bank.

The guard, identified as Rehmat Ali, was killed on the spot while the driver was injured. The attackers failed to get away with the money.

The driver managed to reach the bank where he was supposed to deliver the cash.

Police say that the city has been cordoned off and a search is under way to arrest the attackers.

The family members of the security guard protested against the killing on Samandri Road. Iqbal Town SP Dr Faisal is trying to negotiate with them.
 
 

