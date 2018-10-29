SC turns down NAB’s request to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

October 29, 2018
and

The Supreme Court rejected on Monday NAB’s request to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the bureau to first determine what the crime was. Justice Mushir Alam told the bureau to point out errors in the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Alam and comprising Justice Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the review petition.

Related: Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi submit their replies in the treason case

Last December, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Alam had dismissed NAB’s appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in 2000 but quashed by the Lahore High Court  in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

 
 
 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif says he will regret for the rest of his life not meeting Kulsoom before she died

October 29, 2018 12:38 pm

PM Imran Khan has one day to decide if he wants to regularise his Bani Gala house

October 29, 2018 12:25 pm

Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till November 7

October 29, 2018 11:19 am

NAB has arrested 503 ‘corrupt’ people so far 

October 28, 2018 7:39 pm

Is Nawaz reluctant to be a part of Fazl-led APC?

October 28, 2018 5:57 pm

Never asked Imran Khan for an NRO, says Zardari

October 27, 2018 8:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.