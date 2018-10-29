SC turns down NAB’s request to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

The Supreme Court rejected on Monday NAB’s request to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the bureau to first determine what the crime was. Justice Mushir Alam told the bureau to point out errors in the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Alam and comprising Justice Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the review petition.

Last December, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Alam had dismissed NAB’s appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in 2000 but quashed by the Lahore High Court in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.