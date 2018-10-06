SC to hear Hanif Abbasi’s review petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

The Supreme Court has announced that it will hear PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition to review the disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 10.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear the petition. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab are the other members of the bench.

Abbasi’s lawyer has also been issued a notice for hearing.

In December 2017, the court had disqualified PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen for being “dishonest” but rejected Abbasi’s the petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification and exonerated him from all corruption charges.

The court had ruled that Khan was not liable to declare offshore company Niazi Services Ltd in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder or director of the company.