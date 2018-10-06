SC to hear Hanif Abbasi’s review petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

October 6, 2018

PTI chief Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has announced that it will hear PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition to review the disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 10.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear the petition. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab are the other members of the bench.

Abbasi’s lawyer has also been issued a notice for hearing.

In December 2017, the court had disqualified PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen for being “dishonest” but rejected Abbasi’s the petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification and exonerated him from all corruption charges.

The court had ruled that Khan was not liable to declare offshore company Niazi Services Ltd in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder or director of the company.

 
 
 

See Also

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for his first official visit

October 6, 2018 3:09 pm

Imran Khan and NAB are partners in crime, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

October 6, 2018 9:04 am

Today’s outlook: Shehbaz Sharif in court, Imran Khan in Quetta

October 6, 2018 8:29 am

Imran Khan served notice for ‘illegal construction’ at Bani Gala residence

October 5, 2018 6:51 pm

Government to build five million low-cost houses

October 5, 2018 5:35 pm

SC forms commission to investigate APS Peshawar attack

October 5, 2018 1:30 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.