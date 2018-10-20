SC requested to summon Nawaz, other PML-N leaders in the Model Town case

October 20, 2018

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek has taken its plea to have former premier Nawaz Sharif and other former government officials presented before a court in the Model Town case to the Supreme Court.

The party has challenged the Lahore High Court’s verdict that said Nawaz, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders will not have to appear before the court.

The PAT submitted its petition to the top court on Saturday.

Related: ATC indicts former IG Sukhera and 114 others

The high court had on September 26 rejected the PAT’s appeal challenging the earlier decision of an anti-terrorism court to not summon 12 people nominated by the party in its private complaint.

On October 9, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore indicted former Punjab IG Mushtaq Sukhera and 114 other accused in the case.

 
 
 

