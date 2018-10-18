SC rejects Hanif Abbasi’s petition to disqualify Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday Hanif Abbasi’s request to disqualify Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Filed through his lawyer Akram Sheikh, the request asked for an intra-court appeal under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. Article 184 (3) empowers the Supreme Court to take action if it considers something is of public importance.

The petitioner wants the case to be heard from scratch, however, the court said it cannot hear the intra-court appeal. An intra-court appeal is when a larger bench reviews the verdict of a smaller bench of the same court.

The lawyer argued that a five-member larger bench had strictly followed the law and disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif for not showing his iqama in his nomination papers. However, according to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Nawaz was disqualified by a three-member bench.