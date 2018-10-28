Saudi package comes with no strings attached, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the loan from Saudi Arabia comes with no conditions or restrictions.

He was speaking to the media at the launch of Pakistan Citizen Portal on Sunday.

On October 23, Saudi Arabia agreed to give Pakistan a $6 billion loan.

Saudi Arabia agreed to provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, up to $3 billion. An additional $3 billion will be used as the balance of payments support for one year.

The premier had travelled to Riyadh on a special invitation from King Abdul Aziz to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference.

The statement comes in response to the restrictions imposed by the International Monetary Fund after it lends out loans. Pakistan has once again approached the IMF for a bailout. Finance Minister Asad Umar had assured that this is the last time Pakistan has sought the help of the monetary fund.

Speaking about the accountability process, Khan said that his government hasn’t even started its own inquiry. “These cases started during the tenure of previous governments,” he remarked.