Saudi Arabia agrees to loan Pakistan $3b as balance of payment support for one year

Saudi Arabia has agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion as balance of payments support for one year, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

“It was also agreed that a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, up to $3 billion, will be provided by Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Riyadh on a special invitation from King Abdul Aziz to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference.

The prime minister, according to the FO, had detailed discussions with King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

The crown prince has agreed to PM Khan’s suggestion to reduce the visa fee for Pakistani workers.

The statement said that Saudi Arabia has shown interest in investing in a petroleum refinery in Pakistan. “Saudi Arabia has confirmed its interest in this project and an MoU will be signed after the cabinet’s approval.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that his government inherited two big deficits: current account and fiscal.

“We are speaking to the IMF and friendly governments to help us get through this difficult phase,” he said, adding that there is a tough period ahead for the country.

“We want to increase our exports, get remittances through the banking channels, and bolster our foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

The government will clamp down on money launderers and create opportunities for investment, Khan added.