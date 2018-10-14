Overseas Pakistanis should be allowed to contest polls: Farooq Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar said that overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to contest elections.

“They [overseas Pakistanis] should not only be allowed to vote, but should also be allowed to contest the elections,” Sattar said while speaking to SAMAA TV in Lahore on Sunday.

Also read: Results of by-election 2018

Farooq Sattar served as federal minister for overseas Pakistanis from 2008 to 2013.

He praised PTI government for allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in by-elections, held on Sunday.

The MQM leader said that the election commission must ensure fairness in the by-polls. “Much of the July 25 selections were selection but this time the election commission can’t afford it,” he added.
 
 
 

