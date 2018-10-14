Overseas Pakistanis should be allowed to contest polls: Farooq Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar said that overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to contest elections.
“They [overseas Pakistanis] should not only be allowed to vote, but should also be allowed to contest the elections,” Sattar said while speaking to SAMAA TV in Lahore on Sunday.
Farooq Sattar served as federal minister for overseas Pakistanis from 2008 to 2013.
He praised PTI government for allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in by-elections, held on Sunday.
The MQM leader said that the election commission must ensure fairness in the by-polls. “Much of the July 25 selections were selection but this time the election commission can’t afford it,” he added.