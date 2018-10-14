Saad Rafique claims victory in NA-131 despite partial results

October 14, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique remarked that he has won the NA-131 seat with ‘thousands of votes’.

However, his statement could not be verified as the vote count in the constituency is still under way. According to SAMAA, he is currently leading with 3,000 votes.

The former railways minister said that the results of two polling stations are yet to come. “We will stage protests if the results are changed,” he remarked while addressing party workers on Sunday.

Related: Results of by-election 2018 start pouring in

He said that the party was not given a level playing field, adding that the PML-N, PPP, and MMA united for the restoration of the democratic process.

“There should be no interference in the results,” he added.

Rafique is hoping to win the seat after he lost it to Prime Minister Imran Khan during the general elections 2018. The premier had vacated the seat.

 
 
 

