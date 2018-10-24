Saad Rafique, brother escape arrest by approaching LHC

October 24, 2018




The Lahore High Court has extended protective bail of PML-N leader Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till November 14.

Saad Rafique's name came up in investigations into corruption in Railways Ministry, and Ashiana and Paragon housing scams, said the NAB lawyer. His arrest warrants in the Paragon housing scam have been issued too.

Saad Rafique said that he is being targeted in the name of accountability.

On October 15, Khawaja brothers were granted interim bail till October 24, Wednesday. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court rejected their bail pleas.

Related: Saad Rafique granted interim bail in the Paragon City case till Oct 24

 

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB from its office on October 6 over allegations of cancelling the construction contract of a company that won the bidding process and gave it to Lahore Casa Developers instead. This incurred a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.
 
 
 

See Also

Lahore High Court rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petition

October 24, 2018 5:44 pm

Nawaz, Maryam issued notices over suspension of jail sentences

October 24, 2018 5:42 pm

Court to hear Nandipur Power Plant case after wrapping up references against Nawaz

October 24, 2018 4:37 pm

Supreme Court to hear petition against suspension of Sharif family’s jail sentences

October 23, 2018 12:37 pm

Flagship reference: A ‘tired’ Wajid Zia asks judge to adjourn hearing

October 22, 2018 7:05 pm

NAB challenges Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s release in the Supreme Court

October 22, 2018 3:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.