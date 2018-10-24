Saad Rafique, brother escape arrest by approaching LHC

Saad Rafique's name came up in investigations into corruption in Railways Ministry, and Ashiana and Paragon housing scams, said the NAB lawyer. His arrest warrants in the Paragon housing scam have been issued too.Saad Rafique said that he is being targeted in the name of accountability.On October 15, Khawaja brothers were granted interim bail till October 24, Wednesday. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court rejected their bail pleas.Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB from its office on October 6 over allegations of cancelling the construction contract of a company that won the bidding process and gave it to Lahore Casa Developers instead. This incurred a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.