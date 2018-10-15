Saad Rafique approaches Lahore High Court for protective bail in the Paragon City case

October 15, 2018

After the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea on October 11, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique approached the Lahore High Court on Monday to seek protective bail in the Paragon City case.

Two judges will review his application seeking two-week protective bail in case an arrest warrant is issued against him. The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Rafique and his brother Salman to its office in the Paragon Housing case hearing on October 16.

The former Railways minister earlier submitted a request in the Islamabad High Court on October 5 asking for protective bail. However, the court rejected it because of jurisdiction issues. He was asked to submit the petition in the Lahore High Court as he will be presented in Lahore.

Salman had also submitted a request for protective bail.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB from its office on October 6 over allegations of cancelling the construction contract of a company that won the bidding process and gave it to Lahore Casa Developers instead. This incurred a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

 
 
 

