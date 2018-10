The names of PML-N leader Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, have been placed on the black list.

Qaiser Amin Butt, a former PML-N MPA was also added to the list. They won’t be able to leave the country.

Their names were placed on the list on the orders of FIA immigration director-general after the NAB requested to block their passports.

The three are being investigated for involvement in the Paragon housing society corruption scandal.