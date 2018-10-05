Saad Rafique and brother placed on ECL: Punjab minister

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique have been placed on the Exit Control List, Punjab information minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan said.

Their names were placed on the ECL a few hours after the National Accountability Bureau arrested Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana housing scheme ‘corruption’ scandal.

According to NAB, Sharif allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Saad Rafique has denied the charges and said he wasn’t the owner of Paragon city.

“They caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer,” Chohan said, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ex-principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad have provided all the evidence to the anti-graft body.

The accountability bureau will act in the light of the evidence, he added.

However, the federal information minister has denied the reports. Fawad Chaudhry said that decision to put Saad Rafique and his brother on the ECL has not been taken.

سعد رفیق اور سلمان رفیق کے نام ECL پر لانے کا کوئ فیصلہ نہیں ہوا، اس سلسلے میں خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہیں۔ NAB آزاد ادارہ ہے وفاقی حکومت قانون کے تحت NAB کی معاونت کرے گی، اس سلسلے میں NAB کے فیصلوں پر عمدرآمد ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 5, 2018

“The NAB is an independent institution and the federal government will assist it according to the law,” he added.