Russian army contingent arrives in Pakistan for joint military exercise

A contingent of the Russian Army arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise. The drill will be held in the northwestern town of Pabbi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till November 4.

The Pak-Russian military drill is called Druzhba-III, which means friendship in Russian.

“This is the third joint military exercise between Islamabad and Moscow under the Pak-Russia bilateral training cooperation,” Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

"This is the third joint military exercise between Islamabad and Moscow under the Pak-Russia bilateral training cooperation," Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

The first exercise was held in Pakistan in 2016 while the second was held in Russia in 2017 in Minralney Vody in which 200 servicemen took part.

The step is a welcome effort as part of growing military cooperation between the two countries who were involved in a Cold War rivalry in the past decade.