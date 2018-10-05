Roti prices are going to go up because OGRA is increasing gas prices

October 5, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified on Thursday an up to 143% increase in natural gas prices. The new prices will come into effect on October 27.

Ogra has notified the gas prices for domestic, commercial, industrial, power, fertiliser, cement and CNG sector consumers of both the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

The government has increased gas prices for commercial consumers by 40%. This also includes special commercial connections for commercial connection like roti makers.

Roti makers are condemning the price hike and complaining of gas shortages. The cost of roti is also going to go up.

The gas price at CNG stations was raised from Rs750 to Rs980 per mmbtu. Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari has called for a meeting with the transporters and CNG station owners. He also called for a transport strike across the country on Saturday.

CNG Association Chairperson Ghayas Paracha said the increase in gas prices would impact the life of the common man since CNG is mostly used by the poor. He also appealed to Ogra to reconsider this decision.

The per kilometre fares of rickshaws and taxis will also be increased despite the fact that taxi and rickshaw owners charge a lump sum from citizens after bargaining as opposed to charging by meters.

For power generation companies, gas prices have been increased by 57% while for the rest of the industries it went up by 40%. For fertiliser companies, gas prices have been increased by 40 to 50%.

 
 
 

See Also

CNG filling stations closed in Sindh as Ogra increases tariff

October 5, 2018 12:32 am

CNG forum slaps down suggestion to increase gas prices by 40% in Sindh, Balochistan

September 29, 2018 4:23 pm

Consumers to pay for losses of gas companies as govt ends subsidy

September 17, 2018 11:17 pm

Finance ministry to decide on petroleum prices today

August 31, 2018 8:52 am

CNG stations in Karachi will be closed this Monday, Wednesday and Friday

August 24, 2018 2:32 pm

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in August: caretaker govt

August 1, 2018 10:19 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.