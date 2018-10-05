Roti prices are going to go up because OGRA is increasing gas prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified on Thursday an up to 143% increase in natural gas prices. The new prices will come into effect on October 27.

Ogra has notified the gas prices for domestic, commercial, industrial, power, fertiliser, cement and CNG sector consumers of both the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

The government has increased gas prices for commercial consumers by 40%. This also includes special commercial connections for commercial connection like roti makers.

Roti makers are condemning the price hike and complaining of gas shortages. The cost of roti is also going to go up.

The gas price at CNG stations was raised from Rs750 to Rs980 per mmbtu. Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari has called for a meeting with the transporters and CNG station owners. He also called for a transport strike across the country on Saturday.

CNG Association Chairperson Ghayas Paracha said the increase in gas prices would impact the life of the common man since CNG is mostly used by the poor. He also appealed to Ogra to reconsider this decision.

The per kilometre fares of rickshaws and taxis will also be increased despite the fact that taxi and rickshaw owners charge a lump sum from citizens after bargaining as opposed to charging by meters.

For power generation companies, gas prices have been increased by 57% while for the rest of the industries it went up by 40%. For fertiliser companies, gas prices have been increased by 40 to 50%.