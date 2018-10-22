Rickshaw driver who set himself on fire dies at Civil Hospital, Karachi

October 22, 2018




The rickshaw driver who set himself on fire in Karachi on Saturday to protest a police officer’s extortion succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

In a suicide note, Muhammad Khalid, a resident of Model Colony, said he was committing suicide because of a traffic policeman who charged him unnecessary fines and gave him challans every day.

I am killing myself because of the ASI and others like him who bleed the poor dry for no reason, he wrote.

He set himself on fire near the Sharae Faisal police station on Saturday, sustaining burns on 75% of his body.

He was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi’s Burns Ward but doctors couldn’t save him.

Karachi AIG Ameer Sheikh visited Civil Hospital and promised the family that he would look into the incident.

Khalid’s older brother spoke to the media and said he refused to take any monetary assistance from the AIG. We only want the culprit to be punished, he said.

His punishment should be so severe that he should think twice before even asking for Rs10 from a rickshaw driver, said the brother.

A case was lodged against the traffic policeman, Hanif, for asking for bribes. The police said he was arrested yesterday.
 
 
 

