Results of by-election 2018 start pouring in

The unofficial and unverified results for the by-election have started pouring in.

At least 370 candidates contested 11 National Assembly and 24 provincial assembly seats on Sunday. Polling was held from 8am to 5pm under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and police.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will release the official results later.

The competition is quite tough between the ruling PTI and PML-N.

National Assembly seats

NA-35 (Bannu): MMAP’s Zahid Akram Durrani is leading with 20,864 votes, and PTI’s Naseem Ali Shah has secured 13,700 votes.

NA-53 (Islamabad): PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan has secured 503 votes, with PML-N’s Waqar Ahmed has gotten 260 votes.

NA-56 (Attock): PML-N’s Malik Sohail is leading with 50,000 votes, with PTI’s Khurram Khan following with 35,000 votes.

NA-60 (Rawalpindi IV): PTI’s Sheikh Rashid Shafique is ahead with 34,871 votes, while PML-N’s Sajid Khan is following with 34,662 votes.

NA-63 (Taxila): PTI’s Mansoor Hayat is ahead with 30,267 votes, and PML-N’s Aqeel Malik has secured 19,461 votes.

NA-65 (Chakwal): PML-Q’s Salik Hussain is leading with 80,442 votes, with TLP’s Muhammad Yaqoob following with 24,788 votes.

NA-69 (Gujrat): PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi wins with 61,723 votes.

NA-103 (Faisalabad III): PTI’s Saadullah is leading with 6,801 votes, and PML-N’s Ali Gauhar has secured 5,182 votes.

NA-124 (Lahore II): PML’s Shahid Khaqan is leading with 62,084 votes, while Muhammad Ghulam Mohiuddin following with 25,450 votes.

NA-131 (Lahore): PML-N’s Saad Rafique is leading with 40,548 votes, while PTI’s Humayun Akhtar Khan is trailing with 35,939 votes.

NA-243 (Karachi East II): PTI’s Alamgir Khan is leading with 6,809 votes, while MQM’s Aamir Chishti has secured 2,717 votes.

Punjab Assembly

PP-3 (Attock): PTI’s Muhammad Akbar is leading with 28,988 votes, while PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed is following with 27,177 votes.

PP-118 (Toba Tek Singh): Independent candidate Chaudhry Bilal has taken the lead with 45,456 votes, and PTI’s Asad Zaman has secured 29,770 votes.

PP-103 (Faisalabad): PML-N’s Jaffar Ali is leading with 10,325 votes, and PTI’s Shamsheer Haider is trailing with 6,367 votes.

PP-27 (Jhelum): PML-N’s Nasir Mehmood is leading with 37,995 votes, while PTI’s Shahnawaz Raja has secured 34,589 votes.

PP-164 (Lahore XXI): PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt is leading with 5,432 votes and PTI’s Yousaf Ali has secured 4,636 votes.

PP-165 (Lahore XXII): PML-N’s Saiful Mulook Khokhar is ahead with 11,245 votes, while PTI’s Mansha Sindhu is trailing with 10,199 votes.

PP-292 (Dera Ghazi Khan): PML-N’s Owais Leghari has secured victory with 32,845 votes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PK-78 (Peshawar XIII): ANP’s Samar Bilour wins with 18,089 votes. She is the widow of deceased party leader Haroon Bilour.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.