Residents protest anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Surjani Town

As the bulldozer started the demolition, the residents started protesting. Some people started taking out furniture—cupboards, sofas, beds—from their houses, while women and children cried upon seeing their homes getting destroyed.The protesters started pelting stones at the demolition team. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.A development authority official said that they are adamant on removing all encroachments. "Sector 8 is full of encroachments. We will demolish them all," he said. He remarked that the authority does not enough resources to act on its own.The drive occurred upon the orders of the Supreme Court to end all encroachments.A police officer said that 200 to 250 police officers participated in the drive. "We will fulfil their possibilities," he remarked.Reporting by Ali Hafeez.