Residents of Karachi: Pay your car taxes or pay the price

If you haven’t paid taxes on your cars and live in Karachi you should be worried. The authorities began a crackdown against people who haven’t paid taxes on their vehicles on Monday (October 22).

Eleven teams will be checking cars in 38 locations across the city. The excise and taxation department will be looking for offenders and will be accompanied by the traffic police and other authorities.

Their check points have been set up at the Quaid’s Mausoleum, Shahrae Quaideen, Muslimabad, Shaheen Complex, Keamari, Clifton, Bath Island and PIDC.

If they find a car on which tax hasn’t been paid, it will be impounded. Owners will have to pay their taxes to get their cars back.

They’ll be able to check if you’ve paid your taxes via your car documents, which have stamps for the taxes paid every six months. If you don’t have your car papers, you’re out of luck because the traffic police then have a case to file against you.