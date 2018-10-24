Rescue 1122 is coming to Balochistan soon

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Arif Mohammad Hassani announced on Wednesday that the Rescue 1122 service is going to be set up in various areas of the province.

“Work to provide the Rescue 1122 service in various areas of the province is under way,” he said. “The staff have been appointed, while the machinery has also been bought.”

The minister remarked that the service is one of the government’s top priorities.

“The prevention of natural disasters and casualties is not possible, but in order to minimise the losses incurred in such situations we can take full advantage of the capabilities of professionally trained individuals,” he said.

The minister said the Rescue 1122 service will save valuable lives. “Balochistan is a vast province and due to frequent accidents, natural disasters and other emergency situations in remote areas there is lack of emergency medical assistance, due to which many people loses their lives,” he said. “If the service of Rescue 1122 is made available, many precious lives can be saved.”

However, he failed to announce the date the service will be launched.