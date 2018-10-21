Rawalpindi couple accused of torturing 11-year-old domestic worker



Unfortunately when the poor parents of young girls like Kenza come under pressure, they give affidavits like the one given by Kenza's father stating that she was injured due to falling from the gate of the house. pic.twitter.com/U3UwWYCQkJ

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 20, 2018



A police team has been sent to Sumandri to bring back the child and her parents. After Medical examination an FiR will be registered. Army has also been informed as the suspect is an Army doctor. We are keeping a close eye to ensure justice for the little girl https://t.co/Agt6Xn3soh

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 20, 2018

The case is similar to that of child maid, Tayyaba, who worked at the house of a judge.Kinza, in a social media video, shared her ordeal and the details of her torture. She was working at the house of a government official Ammara and her husband, Dr Mohsin, in Rawalpindi.She remarked that she used to steal food because she wasn’t even given, following which she was beaten up. “They would hit me for stealing biscuits and nimco. I would steal it because I was hungry,” she said."Baji Ammara and uncle used to hit me. I told them to give me food, and I will stop stealing it,” she said.Kinza remarked that she was kicked often, and sometimes her woman employer would even stand on her. “If I were sleeping, they would wake me up and hit me.”The parents tried to seek justice, but they couldn't get any help. Soon, they returned to their native village in Faisalabad.Her father was even ‘forced’ to sign an affidavit saying that Kinza got injured after falling from the stairs.Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has taken notice.The ASI investigating the case has been suspended.Kinza's medical examination, which was held at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, revealed that she was indeed tortured. The Child Protection Bureau has registered a case against the couple.