Rao Anwar has been allowed to travel within Pakistan

October 11, 2018

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was granted permission on Thursday by an ATC to travel within Pakistan.

Previously, he was allowed to leave the city to meet his family for Eid and the court had told him that he would not be allowed to travel unless he had the court’s permission.

The Karachi ATC allowed his request to travel in the country to meet his family.

It said he can travel to cities with airports to meet them but must be back in Karachi before the next hearing.

Present yourself at the next hearing or else the court will pass an order against you, warned the judge.

He is on trial in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

 
 
 

