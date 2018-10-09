Rangers recover huge cache of arms from a house in Karachi’s Surjani Town

October 9, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

The Sindh Rangers have recovered a huge cache of arms from a house in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The arms were hidden in the walls of a deserted house. The law enforcement agency says that the weapons and the ammunition were hidden by the accomplices of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s Sultan Moosa. The weapons were supposed to be used in terror attacks in the city.

The recovered weapons include a repeater gun, 222 rifles along with two magazines, 8mm rifle with three magazines, two pistols of 30bore, and 269 rounds of ammunition.

 
 

