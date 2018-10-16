Rahim Yar Khan hospital suspends doctor after rape accusations

October 16, 2018

The Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan suspended a doctor on Monday after a female nurse accused him of rape. 

She said that Dr Khurram Shamsher Mughal, who was working as a medical officer in the anaesthesia department, attempted to rape her on the night of October 9.

The nurse, in her letter to the Punjab health director general, said that Dr Mughal ordered her to come on duty on the said date. All the other nurses were told to go to sleep.

At 2am, Dr Mughal caller her to his office. However, she did not go inside as the lights were closed. “I woke up another nurse after he forcibly tried to take me to his office,” she said. The doctor even told the other nurse to go away.

The hospital nurses staged a protest on Monday, after which the administration took action against the accused.

The administration has yet to launch an investigation.

 
 
 

