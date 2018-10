Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ali Yasin Mohammed Karimon Friday.

He shared his concerns over the Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) who wish to visit Iraq for Arbaeen not being issued visas.

Pilgrims of Shia faith converge at Karbala to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). The pilgrims walk to his golden-domed shrine in Karbala.

The Iraqi ambassador assured the foreign minister of the utmost cooperation for the issuance of visas in a transparent manner.