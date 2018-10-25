Quetta will turn into a desert if the water situation remains unsolved: minister

Underground water in Quetta has reached an alarmingly low level due to the installation of tube wells.

Balochistan Public Health Engineering Minister Noor Muhammad Damar said the biggest problem faced by Quetta right now is lack of water. “The situation will worsen if not resolved immediately,” he said.

He was addressing a European Union workshop to highlight the lack of water resources in Balochistan. “The situation is worsening day by day,” he said. “Due to digging of too many tube wells in the past, the underground water levels have reached an alarming level,” he added.

Damar said Quetta will turn into a desert if immediate steps are not taken. He went on to say that these issues can be overcome with the help of sufficient resources.