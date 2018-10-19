Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan, meet PM Imran Khan

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will arrive in Islamabad today (Friday) and meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his meeting with Qureshi at the Foreign Office, LNG agreements will be discussed. Qatar is also ready to extend financial aid to Pakistan.

Al Thani will be in Pakistan for one day.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet decided to renegotiate an agreement with Qatar to supply gas to Pakistan. Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the agreement with Qatar had been under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions.

Qatar also shortlisted Pakistan on Wednesday to be one of the eight countries where its visa centres will be launched to facilitate people who want to apply for jobs in the gulf country. The Qatar Embassy informed Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister, of the development in a letter.