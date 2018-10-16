Punjab police get transit remand of Mansha Bomb

A court granted the transit remand of Mansha Bomb, an accused land grabber, to the Punjab police on Tuesday.

The transit remand is given because of difference in jurisdiction. Mansha was arrested from Islamabad outside the premises of the Supreme Court, while his arrest warrants were issued in Lahore.

Appearing before the anti-terrorism court, Mansha said that he is scared of the Punjab police. The court them handed his custody to Inspector Wajeehuddin.

The court rejected police’s request seeking Mansha’s three-day remand. He will be taken to a court in Lahore on Wednesday.

On Monday, Mansha had surrendered himself to the court. The court had earlier ordered his arrest for usurping land. According to the Punjab police, at least 70 cases have been registered against him.

His name had popped up after residents of Lahore’s Jauhar Town had said that Mansha alias Bomb was forcefully occupying their land. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice and said that if it was necessary then action would be taken against some people. “People such as Mansha Bomb.. are setting a bad precedent. We have to take the country forward,” he remarked.

On October 2, the market said to be owned by Mansha Bomb was demolished as part of the Punjab government’s anti-encroachment drive. The Lahore Development Authority used bulldozers in its anti-encroachment operation on PIA Road. The market, which is called Malik Mansha’s market, was built on government land encroached upon by the land mafia.