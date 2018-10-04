Punjab minister’s vehicle used in Lahore policemen kidnapping case

Punjab Minister Mahmoodur Rasheed’s vehicle was used in the Lahore policemen kidnapping case, the police said on Thursday.

Two police constables, Usman Saeed and Usman Mushtaq, were kidnapped from Ghalib Market on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the constables had stopped a car after its passengers, a man and a woman, were caught behaving ‘unethically’. The woman called her friends, who came in two vehicles and kidnapped the constables after beating them up.

Mahmoodur Rasheed denied involvement in the case. He said that the vehicle initially stopped by the police wasn’t his. His son, Hasan Rasheed, had gone to help his friends after the police asked for a bribe, he remarked.

He said that he will resign from his post if his son is found to be involved in any illegal activity. Further investigation is under way.