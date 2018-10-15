PTV and Radio Pakistan employees hired after 2008 to have their degrees verified

October 15, 2018

Photo: PTV

Employees at PTV and Radio Pakistan will have to verify their degrees or face penalties.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry ordered that a three-member board be formed to verify the degrees.

The board will work under the director general of the internal publicity wing and information minister.

The degrees of all employees hired after 2008 will be verified within a month, said Chaudhry.

They will be seeking the HEC’s help to verify the degrees and the employees whose degrees cannot be verified will have to give their salaries back.

The ones who employed these people will also be issued notices, according to Chaudhry.

 
 
 

