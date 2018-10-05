PTI-PML-N clash in Lahore leaves six, including Saad Rafique’s nephew, injured

PTI and PML-N workers came face to face at a corner meeting in Lahore’s NA-131 where Khawaja Saad Rafique was speaking to his supporters. The PTI workers opened fire and in the ensuing chaos, Rafique’s nephew was injured.

As the date for the by-elections approaches, political parties are gearing up for a political showdown. In Lahore’s Amar Sindhu, tensions rose at Rafique’s corner meeting and culminated in his nephew being shot.

The PML-N workers retaliated and five other people were injured. According to reports, Rafique was also hurt in the clash.

Both groups filed reports against each other with the police, with the PTI workers also naming Rafique.

According to the police, investigations will begin after they get the medical reports of the people injured in the clash.

The by-election is going to be held on October 14. The NA-131 seat was left vacant after Prime Minister Imran Khan gave it up. The PTI is now nominating Akhtar Khan for the seat.

Rafique is contesting the election for the PML-N. He has been a councilor of the Lahore Municipal Corporation, a member of the Punjab Assembly and National Assembly from the area. After being elected in the 2013 election, he was made federal railways minister.