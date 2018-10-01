PTI MPAs apologise for interfering in Jauhar Town land grab investigation

Two PTI parliamentarians have apologised for interfering in a police investigation in a land grabbing case.

MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas submitted their apologies to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar advised Abbas to stop behaving like a thug as he was a member of parliament. “Does it suit a parliamentarian to walk around with a Kalashnikov?” he asked.

The top judge said that if it were necessary then action would be taken against some people. “People such as Mansha bomb and Khokhar are setting a bad precedent. We have to take the country forward,” he remarked.

The court was hearing a suo motu case against the land mafia in Lahore’s Jauhar Town. The chief justice had taken notice after the residents informed him that Mansha alias bomb is occupying their lands.

On Sunday, Saddar SP Maaz Zafar said that the police has not been able to arrest any suspect due to political interference. He remarked that Khokhar had called the police and told them to release Mansha’s son.

The chief justice had reprimanded the PTI lawmakers and asked when did they become thugs. “Is this the change that people voted for? Is this the new Pakistan people were promised?”

The arrest warrants for Mansha bomb have also been issued.