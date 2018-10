PTI leader Ayoub Shar’s son was found dead at 3am on Saturday outside an estate agency in Bhittai Nagar, Hyderabad. The cause of death was reported to be a bullet wound.

Haider Ali Shar was with his friends when the incident occurred and the police don’t know who pulled the trigger.

The authorities are investigating the case and have sent the pistol for forensic investigation. The body was released from Civil Hospital after a postmortem examination and sent to Khairpur Mir for burial.