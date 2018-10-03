PTI govt won’t sign any secret deal with any country: Asad Umar

The PTI government will not sign any secret agreement, Finance Minister Asad Umar told the Senate on Wednesday.

“The previous government used to call CPEC a game-changer but it didn’t bother to share the details of this project with parliament for two years,” the minister said.

“Senator Hasil Bizenjo says that the federal government has nothing to do with Reko Diq and he is wrong,” Umar said, adding that Pakistan had lost the Reko Diq case in an arbitration tribunal of the World Bank.

He told the Senate that Balochistan ministers were present at the meeting with Saudi officials in Gwadar on Tuesday.

Mr Umar commented on reports that the government was making attempts to deprive provincial governments of powers given by the 18th Amendment.

“We won’t do that,” he said. “We have written letters to all the chief ministers about the NFC awards and sought the names of their representatives.”