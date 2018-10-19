PTA blocks 800,000 websites and pages for blasphemous, anti-state and other objectionable content

The PTA says it has blocked over 800,000 websites and social media pages. These pages have been blocked for having content that is anti-state, anti-judiciary, blasphemous, defamatory/impersonating someone else, pornographic, proxy or sectarian /hate speech.

The content was on Daily Motion, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other miscellaneous sites.

In two years, 769,870 porn sites or pages were blocked, 5,064 websites or web pages with anti-state content and 4,528 with anti-judiciary content.

There were 3,086 anti-judiciary pages blocked on Facebook.

A whopping 34,489 sites and pages were blocked for having blasphemous content while 1,841 were blocked for promoting hate speech or sectarianism. Of the 34,489 pages or sites blocked for blasphemous content, 8,299 were pages on Facebook.

There were also 886 defamatory sites or pages on the list.

Around 10,196 proxy sites were blocked and 3,653 “miscellaneous” pages and sites.

The PTA has an e-portal through which complaints can be lodged by stakeholder organisations. There are 30 federal and provincial government organisations that are counted as stakeholders that can lodge complaints.

The general public can lodge complaints via the PTA’s email address – info@pta.gov.pk.