Protection of people’s right is judiciary’s responsibility: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has said that the protection of people’s fundamental rights is the judiciary’s responsibility.

Building new water reservoirs is the need of the hour and the country would be facing severe droughts if steps are not taken to address the crisis, the CJP said, addressing the closing session of a two-day international symposium titled “Creating a Water Secure Pakistan”.

The top judge said nobody took any steps in the past to overcome the water crisis.

“Water will not be made through any scientific formula,” he said, adding that rapid growth in the population has further worsened the situation.

“We need to love Pakistan,” CJP Nisar said. “We will have to do everything for our mother-like country.”

The top judge said that he won’t disappoint the nation.