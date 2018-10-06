Produce Ayyan Ali on Oct 22, says court in currency smuggling case

A customs court in Rawalpindi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for model Ayyan Ali for currency smuggling.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta ordered her to be arrested and presented on October 22.

“Ayyan Ali is sick and should be exempted from hearing,” her lawyer told the court.

“You cannot be exempted on an old medical certificate for so long,” said Judge Bhutta. “You have not submitted a new medical certificate.”

The prosecutor said that excuses are wasting the court’s time.

The court postponed the hearing till October 22. Prior to this, two bailable arrest warrants were issued for Ali. She was arrested at the old Benazir International Airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates.