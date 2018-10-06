Produce Ayyan Ali on Oct 22, says court in currency smuggling case

October 6, 2018

Photo: AFP

A customs court in Rawalpindi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for model Ayyan Ali for currency smuggling.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta ordered her to be arrested and presented on October 22.

“Ayyan Ali is sick and should be exempted from hearing,” her lawyer told the court.

“You cannot be exempted on an old medical certificate for so long,” said Judge Bhutta. “You have not submitted a new medical certificate.”

The prosecutor said that excuses are wasting the court’s time.

The court postponed the hearing till October 22. Prior to this, two bailable arrest warrants were issued for Ali. She was arrested at the old Benazir International Airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates.

 
 
 

See Also

Court maintains Ayyan’s bailable arrest warrants

July 29, 2017 12:05 pm

Supreme Court allows Ayyan to fly for Dubai

April 13, 2016 10:00 am

Ayyan case: Court orders to seize recovered money

April 5, 2016 5:36 pm

Customs court rejects petition for inquiry in Ayyan’s case

March 30, 2016 8:31 pm

Customs court reserves judgment in Ayyan’s case

March 24, 2016 8:38 pm

Ayyan Ali loses her calm

January 26, 2016 3:35 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.