Private, public medical college entry tests held together in Karachi for the first time

The entry test for private and public medical colleges was held together for the first time in Karachi on Sunday.
Around 8,500 candidates sat for the NTS-administered test at NED University. Due to administrative issues, traffic on University Road was blocked.
Candidates and their parents walked to the university for from away and many parents very worried.
Related: Over 8,000 candidates sit for LUMHS entry test in Hyderabad
They said whenever tests are held, the administration should ensure that special arrangements are made for parents and students so that they are not burdened with such worries.