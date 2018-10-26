Prime Minister Khan reconstitutes Economic Coordination Committee

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee.

The ECC holds meetings on matters of state’s economic security, geoeconomic, political economic and financial endowment.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will be the chairperson, and it will include ministers for law, maritime affairs, food security, petroleum, power, development and planning, privatization, railways, and water resources. Ministers of communications and statistics will become its part after the appointment.

It comprises state minister for communication and advisers on commerce and institutional reforms.

Moreover, others who will be a part of it through special invitation include planning commission deputy chairman, State Bank governor, Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman, Board of Investment chairman, along with secretaries of commerce division, communication division, economic affairs division, finance division, industries, and production division, among others.

On the other hand, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has been constituted.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will be the chairman.

It will comprised Planning, Development and Reform Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Balochistan Communications Minister Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, and Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The special invitees will be planning commission deputy chairman after appointment, and secretaries of economic affairs, finance division and planning, development and reform.