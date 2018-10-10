Prime Minister Imran Khan to travel to China on November 3

October 10, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be travelling to China on November 3. He will return on the night og November 6.

During his first visit to China as prime minister, he will be discussing CPEC and Railway-related issues.

He will be meeting important Chinese officials till November 6.

Related: Enter the Dragon: How invested is China in Pakistan?

The premier will be accompanied by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the planning minister and other officials.

A meeting has been called on Friday to discuss what should be the premier’s priorities during his visit to China and what issues he should highlight.

Plans for his trip are complete and the government is now doing their homework before this important meeting.

 
 

