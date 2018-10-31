Prime Minister Imran Khan to travel to China on November 1

The dates for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to China have been changed. He will now be travelling to China on November 1.

He will be there till November 5 and will be visiting Beijing as well as attending the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre. It is estimated to attract 150,000 domestic and foreign buyers and aims to promote free trade and an open global economy.

According to the organisers, 43 African and 190 Asian companies will promote their local products like Egyptian dates and Ethiopian coffee, at the event.